GENEVA — Paid summer internship opportunities are available for undergraduate students interested in careers related to the food and beverage industry through the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech.
“Summer Scholars” are offered housing and a $4,825 stipend for the nine-week program that runs from June 1 to July 29. Students must be enrolled at a college or university with plans to continue their education in the fall, and must have completed two, and preferably three, years of college-level study in business, food science, agriculture, global development, communications, or related study. Other eligibility requirements include being a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old by June.
Students will work with experts and actual food and beverage companies to learn how to be successful in the food and beverage industry. Interns will be focusing on entrepreneurship, food and beverage production, Cornell research and technology, emerging food innovation and trends, regulatory compliance, government economic incentives, capital investments, business-to-business partnerships, and supply-chain issues. Site visits will allow students to see food company operations firsthand, and interaction with interns in other research programs will allow them to widen their horizons and build new friendships.
Developing a comprehensive database of food and beverage co-packers to understand each company’s capabilities, compiling a resource list of economic developers across New York state, and producing a manual for food and beverage entrepreneurs who are developing products and starting their own businesses will be part of the interns’ responsibilities.
The Center of Excellence is a business development hub that grows the food, beverage, agricultural and ag-tech economy in New York. Since it was established in late 2018, the Center has worked with more than 300 entrepreneurs, startups and established companies to help them scale up their operations, add jobs, and realize more than $70 million in economic benefits. Clients are connected with resources they need to succeed, including business mentoring, Cornell research and technology, business-to-business partnerships, supply-chain assets, and capital resources.
To apply for the Summer Scholars program, go to https://cals.cornell.edu/cornell-agritech/our-expertise/student-programs/summer-scholars or email Executive Director Catharine Young at cy482@cornell.edu.
The deadline to apply has been extended to Friday.