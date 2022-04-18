VICTOR — Milk is one of the most requested items by families visiting food banks, but because of storage issues, it is often one of the least donated. Now, families served by the Victor-Farmington Food Cupboard have greater access to fresh milk, thanks to a Feeding New York State “Boundless” grant, and with assistance from Foodlink and local dairy farmers.
This pilot program provides for a total of 500 half-gallons of milk to be distributed to the Food Cupboard until early-May.
In addition to the milk, local dairy farmers, through American Dairy Association North East, have provided a cooler, which can hold 144 — or 16 crates — half-gallons of milk. This cooler is one of six that will be provided to organizations throughout New York state, as part of an effort to increase the ease of donating and providing dairy products to families in need.
New York State Dairy Ambassador Gabby Taylor, from Newark in Wayne County, was on hand last week to help prepare for the Food Cupboard’s upcoming Easter giveaway.
“It’s an honor to be here to represent New York’s dairy farmers, who have always been committed to nourishing their communities,” said Taylor. “The milk donated through this program will end up in the hands — and refrigerators — of local families, providing them a wholesome source of protein, vitamin D and calcium, as well as other nutrients.”
The Food Cupboard serves more than 150 individuals each week.