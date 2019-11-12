WATERLOO — The Seneca County Planning Board will review the final site plan for the Finger Lakes Agronomics project when it meets Thursday.
Finger Lakes Agronomics owner James Saik wants to acquire and develop three lots in Deer Run Industrial Park off Auburn Road in Seneca Falls into a liquid and dry fertilizer and seed business. The park is owned by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The county Planning Board gave preliminary site plan approval in April, but asked for more information. Saik has provided the required information on topography, traffic, wetland mapping, endangered species and a drainage and stormwater plan for the roughly 10 acres he hopes to develop.
Also Thursday, county planners will consider a proposed zoning amendment from the town of Romulus.