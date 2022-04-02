ONTARIO — The state attorney general’s office will investigate an incident that occurred Thursday, when a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy shot a man in the leg.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the incident happened about 12:30 p.m., about 90 minutes after police were contacted by the state office of mental health about a client who was unstable, off his medication, and possibly driving while intoxicated. A deputy found the man outside a home on Knickerbocker Road.
In a press briefing at the site Thursday, Sheriff Rob Milby said the man was aggressive and advanced on the deputy with a weapon, although he declined to say what it was.
“That is part of the investigation,” said Milby, who also declined to identify the deputy or the man.
Milby said the deputy tried twice to subdue the man with a Taser, but was unsuccessful. Milby said the deputy retreated several yards before shooting the man in the leg with a service weapon.
The deputy rendered first aid until ambulance personnel arrived. The man was taken to an undisclosed hospital with what police called a non-life-threatening wound.
The deputy was not injured.
State police assisted at the scene and the attorney general’s office was notified, per standard protocol.
Milby said deputies, who were familiar with the man before the incident, take crisis intervention training to help in mental health situations. Milby added that the man had failed to make several mental health appointments, including a court-mandated one.