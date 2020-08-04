SENECA FALLS — The Bonafiglia family will find out Thursday if their planned expansion of Danaren Dental Labs receives Seneca County Industrial Development Agency assistance.
The company is seeking approval of a package that would include:
• A PILOT agreement that would see Danaren pay an increasing amount over 10 years in lieu of paying regular property taxes to the county, town and school district. That would save the company $187,350.
• An exemption from paying sales tax on equipment, materials and supplies for the expansion, saving the company an estimated $292,000.
• An exemption from paying the mortgage-recording tax, saving the company $22,500.
Danaren wants to lease a 15,000-square-foot parcel of land from BonaDent Dental Laboratories, on Danaren Drive, to construct a 13,650-square-foot manufacturing facility as an expansion of its existing lab. The company says the incentive package would help it expand locally.
Before the board votes on the final resolution, it’s expected to determine the project will have no significant negative impact on the environment, per a State Environmental Quality Review.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
• A review of the semiannual report for the IDA’s Revolving Loan Fund and possible approval of a modification of the RLF management plan.
• An update on the transfer of the Route 414 sewer line to Seneca County.
• Updates from board member Jeff Shipley on county Chamber of Commerce activities and Supervisor Don Trout on county Board of Supervisors activities.
The board will meet at noon by conference call. The meeting will be livestreamed, as the public cannot attend in person.