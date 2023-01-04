PENN YAN — An Albany man accused of sending a sexually explicit photo to a local minor is facing charges.
Dale R. Willsey, 43, was charged Dec. 27 by village police with a felony count of disseminating indecent material to a minor and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Village Police Chief Tom Dunham said the case dates back to September, when the parent of someone younger than 17 contacted officers. Willsey is accused of sending photos to the youth through a social media app.
“He does not have any connection to Penn Yan and met the person by sending them a message via social media,” Dunham said. “The account was set up as public, so anyone could contact them.”
Dunham said Willsey then sent two photos — one that was sexually explicit and another of his face.
“The child did not respond and notified their parents,” he said.
Dunham said his department executed a search warrant on the social media account where the photos came from, leading police to identify Willsey as a suspect. Willsey was contacted, drove to Penn Yan to be interviewed and admitted sending the photos, according to police.
“He knew he was meeting with police ... about online behavior,” Dunham said.
Dunham added that more search warrants were executed at Willsey’s home by state police. Multiple computers and a cell phone were seized.
The state police computer crimes unit and New York State Intelligence Center is assisting in the case. Dunham said the effort to identify other potential victims in other parts of the state or country is ongoing.
“The police department would like to remind residents of the importance of parents being aware of what social media apps their children are using, and to discuss possible online dangers with them,” Dunham said.