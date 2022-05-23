Ed. note: This is the fifth article in a monthly series the Finger Lakes Times is doing on the faculty and staff at Cornell AgriTech, and how their work impacts our way of life.
GENEVA — Alejandro Calixto’s first several months as director of New York State Integrated Pest Management at Cornell AgriTech were challenging.
To be clear, by all accounts he was doing the job well, and he was certainly qualified for it. He was just doing it from more than 1,000 miles away.
“I was hired by AgriTech in April 2020, just a month after the (Covid-19) pandemic started and we were on lockdown. I was working virtually from Florida,” Calixto said during a recent phone interview. “I finally came to New York in October with my family. We drove up in an RV with two dogs, a cat, and some tarantulas.”
Traveling with spiders? That’s not a surprise for Calixto, who has two degrees — a master’s and Ph.D. — in entomology from Texas A&M. Entomology is the branch of zoology focused on the study of insects.
Born and raised in Colombia, Calixto earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá. He came to the U.S. in 2000 and, while in Texas, studied fire ants, which are native to South America and were first seen here in Alabama in 1930, eventually spreading to other southern states.
“When it arrived here, it displaced native ant species and had a very negative impact on agricultural systems. They are very aggressive,” Calixto said of fire ants. “There can be up to 400,000 ants per colony, and they get into electrical systems in the home. They have a stinger, and if you step on one it’s pretty dangerous.”
In Texas, where fire ants feed on pecan trees, the economic impact is about $2 billion a year. While fire ants live mostly in the southwestern U.S., they have been found as far north as North Carolina and Virginia and could — with the changing climate — get to the Hudson Valley of New York.
After earning his degrees from Texas A&M, Calixto began working for the university system and stayed for 12 years. He then took a job in the private sector in Florida — working in pest management for vegetables and crops — before he was hired at AgriTech.
Even after arriving in Geneva in October 2020, Calixto worked remotely until April 2021, when AgriTech reopened the campus for office use. His wife of 22 years, Lina, is a virologist working with Covid-19 research in the Department of Population Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca; they have a 9-year-old daughter, Rebecca.
“She loves nature,” Calixto said of his daughter. “Hopefully, she will be interested in IPM like her father.”
While Calixto doesn’t have to worry about fire ants in the Finger Lakes, an invasive species very much on his radar is the spotted lanternfly. Native to Asia, it was first seen in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has spread to Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and now New York, starting on Long Island and in downstate areas.
“It is now in the Hudson Valley. It is not here yet, but could be,” he said. “We have a very small infestation in Ithaca that so far has been contained. However, the models say it is going to spread.”
The lanternfly poses a significant risk to state agricultural and forest health, as they feed on the sap of more than 70 plant species. That makes the plants vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects, and officials worry that the spotted lanternfly could cause significant harm to the state’s grape and apple crops.
While a plant named the tree of heaven — another invasive species — is the lanternfly’s preferred host, Calixto said the pest can easily get to grapevines. It has wiped out entire vineyards in some states.
“They are leaf hoppers and can do big-time damage to grapes. Once they get there, they can overwhelm a plant and start feeding on the vine,” he said. “They will debilitate the vine, then it gets weak and dies. That impacts yield. That is the biggest concern in the grape industry.”
As a Latin American and Spanish speaker, Calixto is also working to bring more Spanish-speaking extension workers to New York for pest management. His team at AgriTech is educating grape growers and workers about the lanternfly.
“They are the ones on the front lines,” he said.
Other than the lanternfly, Calixto’s group works to combat everything from ticks to squirrels, bats, and many major crop pests. On campus, he also is known for his colorful Floridian/Hawaiian shirts.
“I am wearing one right now,” he said with a laugh during the interview.
Calixto sees his job at AgriTech as “coming full circle” after his 12 years at Texas A&M and then time in the private sector.
“I had an opportunity in the private sector to see the other side. Pesticides are just one of the tools we can use, but not the most important one,” he said. “This is where I wanted to work at this point in my career.
“This is my dream job. I couldn’t ask for a better position. I am working with a great team and this is a great community,” he added. “We came in during the middle of a very difficult time, and everyone welcomed us to this region. We are very thankful and I am very proud to work for Cornell AgriTech. It’s an amazing group of people.”