Alex Jankowski of Wagner Vineyards and Wagner Valley Brewing Co. in Lodi is the winner of the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance.
FLTA reached out to partner businesses to submit nominations for individuals and or teams who exemplified excellence in customer service throughout the year.
Jankowki was selected based on his desire to create a welcome and fun experience for those who visit the Finger Lakes.
FLTA officials said Jankowki is “always approachable and always arrives with a smile, shares his talents and knowledge and love of our community with all the region.”
“He is a true ambassador for the Finger Lakes, speaking passionately and from his soul about the wonders of our region,” added Jankowski’s co-worker, Erin Bailey.
Founded in 1919, the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as one of the oldest destination marketing organizations in the country. The alliance has more than 600 tourism-related businesses within the 9,000-square-mile Finger Lakes region.