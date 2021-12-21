LYONS — Libarid “Libo” Alexanian began working in the Lyons school district in 2000.
On Dec. 6, he embraced a new role in the district: community schools principal.
Alexanian, who had been middle/high school principal since 2016, will work toward streamlining district initiatives and grant work. He also will focus on managing various community programs such as ensuring driver’s education is offered in the district and offering SAT testing so students don’t have to go elsewhere to take the exams.
“Many of my classroom students are new parents, and I’ll be working with my students as well as their children who are now my students,” Alexanian said in a press release. “What I’m looking forward to is providing opportunities for both families and their students.”
“Libo’s greatest asset is that he knows our Lyons community and its students both inside and outside the school walls,” Lyons Superintendent of Schools Matt Barr said. “The creation of the position allows us to have ownership of the important pieces that our school provides outside of traditional education. Libo will be able to streamline all those initiatives in a way that will ultimately help our students have increased opportunities.”
Carmen Gumina, a former teacher, principal and superintendent in the Webster school district, is succeeding Alexanian as middle/high school principal.