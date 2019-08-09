MACEDON — Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys and her music producer husband, Swizz Beats, want to turn a vacant business complex in this Wayne County town into a performing arts center.
The Associated Press and multiple area media outlets are reporting that Keys and Beats want to transform the former Jindal Films buildings on Route 31 into a new art and music campus. The couple's proposal was made at a town board meeting Thursday.
See Sunday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.