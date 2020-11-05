Voters in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties apparently liked the Republican slate of candidates for state Legislature seats this year.
Most incumbents will be sent back to Albany with healthy margins of victory. In the race for the only open seat, Republicans retained the 131st Assembly seat now held by Brian Kolb of Victor, who is retiring at the end of the year.
The four-county region is represented by state Sens. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Thomas O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, along with Assembly members Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning. Palmesano ran unopposed; his district represents the five southernmost towns of Seneca County and all of Yates County.
Helming defeated Democrat Shauna O’Toole of Geneva, garnering 65% of the vote. She will continue to represent all of Ontario and Seneca counties.
“Voters sent a loud and clear message, and I look forward to continuing to serve our community,” Helming wrote in a press release. “This year saw historic turnout across the region, and these results speak for themselves. It is an honor to serve my neighbors and fight for the future of our area.”
In the only race without an incumbent, Republican Jeff Gallahan of Manchester defeated Democrat Matt Miller of Canandaigua for the 131st Assembly seat being vacated by Kolb. Gallahan earned nearly 57% of the vote.
“Thank you to all of the voters of the 131st Assembly District that entrusted me with their vote,” Gallahan said, with the Manchester Town Supervisor saying the victory “is not mine alone, but is a victory for our entire district to bring new and trusted leadership to Albany. I look forward to getting to work for the hardworking taxpayers of the 131st Assembly District.”
The district includes all of Ontario County and half of Seneca County.
O’Mara, the incumbent Republican, has about a 23,000-vote lead over Democrat Leslie Danks Burke for the 58th District seat. O’Mara did not respond to a request for comment.
Danks Burke, in a telephone message to the Finger Lakes Times Wednesday morning, said there are about 33,000 ballots yet to be counted and she is not conceding the race, predicting the absentees will be “overwhelmingly” from Democratic voters.
In the 130th Assembly District, incumbent Manktelow, a Republican, won his second term, turning back a challenge from Comegys, a Palmyra Democrat. Manktelow picked up roughly 68% of the vote in a rematch of the 2018 race.
Manktelow said he’s looking forward to working for the people of New York and representing the district.
“With many challenges ahead in the coming year, I have already rolled my sleeves up and will be working hard to find financial solutions as well as working with all members of the Assembly,” he said.
The 130th District includes all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said he is pleased with election results, saying the minority will welcome at least 11 new members next year, although Democrats will maintain a substantial majority.