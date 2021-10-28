CANANDAIGUA — The city’s 6,987 registered voters have choices as they elect a mayor and four at-large City Council seats.
All five races are contested.
For mayor, incumbent Republican Bob Palumbo is seeking a second two-year term. He faces current Ward 2 City Councilor Dan Unrath, a Democrat. Palumbo also appears on the independent Save the Lake line, while Unrath is on the independent Chosen Spot line.
Palumbo served on City Council for two years before winning the mayoral race in 2019. He said he’d like a second term “for the opportunity to accomplish what had to be put on hold because of the pandemic.” He said the pandemic has led to some unpopular decisions, such as canceling the July 4 and Memorial Day parades and not having in-person Council meetings for more than a year.
“On the upside, our downtown lost no businesses to Covid. In fact, seven new stores opened downtown and several more around the city,” Palumbo said. “This term, I will continue to support reasonable and effective practices to protect the lake and continue to be a board member of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council. I will focus on infrastructure, roads, parks and public safety. Resurfacing Main Street, whether by the state or city, needs to be a top priority.”
Unrath is the current Ward 2 representative on Council and will retain that seat if he loses the mayoral race. His professional career has included stints in child protective services, and as a county probation officer and state parole officer. He volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels.
“I am running for mayor because of my vision for our community, background in economics, and a career in public service provides the best chance for our government to tackle critical issues like Covid-19, major economic development initiatives and the future of our lake,” Unrath said. “During my time representing Ward 2 on City Council, I have worked hard to make this vision a reality by studying the issues that face the city, to protect our lake with environmentally sound policies, provide high-quality services while maintaining a low tax rate, and investing in affordable housing.”
Palumbo, who owns a plumbing and heating business, noted he is the only Republican on City Council. He said one-party rule “has never been a good thing.”
“My appeal to voters is to look beyond party affiliation and understand the importance of representation that promotes debate and values the importance of limited government that functions efficiently for our residents and businesses,” Palumbo said.
The four at-large Council seats will feature these candidates:
DEMOCRAT: Incumbents Renee Sutton, Stephen Uebbing and Thomas Lyon are seeking new terms. They are joined by newcomer Sim Covington Jr. All four appear on the independent Chosen Spot line too.
REPUBLICAN: The GOP slate includes Donna Besler, Sean Buck, Kevin Collea and Patrick Rhodes. The quartet also appears on the independent Save the Lake line.