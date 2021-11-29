ROMULUS — This small Seneca County school district has always championed its family-like atmosphere.
The three Jordan sisters are living proof.
Katie Jordan, Megan (Jordan) Zanfordino and Kelly Jordan-Uline are all teaching in Romulus, the school from which they graduated in 2007, 2008 and 2010, respectively. And, all three are following in their mother Cathy Jordan’s footsteps; she was a special education and secondary teacher at Romulus for 24 years, retiring in 2014.
The Jordan sisters reunited at their alma mater this year in a sudden and serendipitous twist of fate.
Megan (Jordan) Zanfordino, 31, of Camillus, is the middle sister and trailblazer among the trio. She started her teaching career in Maryland but returned to New York in 2018 to teach at Romulus, where her courses this year include seventh- and eighth-grade English and seventh-grade Spanish.
The youngest sister, Kelly Jordan-Uline, 29, of Rochester, studied health and wellness in college and worked several personal training and fitness jobs before earning a master’s in health and human performance education. She had several long-term subbing jobs in the Rochester area before learning about the physical education/health teacher opening at Romulus this past spring. She applied, was hired, and started in September as the district’s PK-5 physical education and sixth-grade health teacher.
Making the trifecta complete is the oldest, Katie Jordan, 33, of Trumansburg. After graduating from Elmira College and SUNY Cortland with degrees in English literature, adolescent education and literacy, she taught in the Fabius-Pompey school district for seven years, then moved to Salem, Mass., where she was a middle school English teacher.
Jordan had been contemplating a move back to her home state, which only intensified after the birth of her sister Megan’s son a year and a half ago.
“I really just wanted to be around my family; it was hard being away for a couple of years,” she said. “It just honestly happened very quickly. I thought I might start looking then this job just kind of magically appeared.”
Sure enough, over the summer Principal Chris Puylara alerted Zanfordino to a potential English opening; she passed along the news to her older sister.
“She was actually interested, so I thought, ‘Perfect, I’ll get them all,’ “ said Zanfordino, who joked she’s now plum out of sisters to recruit for the school.
Jordan-Uline, who had just months earlier signed on to teach at Romulus, was thrilled too.
“We honestly joked about a position opening up and then it happened,” she said.
A long line of teachers
Katie, Megan and Kelly are the three children of Cathy and Jeffrey Jordan of Romulus. Jordan-Uline said teaching “is in our blood,” and she’s not mistaken. Jeffrey Jordan also had a long career in education, teaching science and also serving as a longtime guidance counselor in the Cato-Meridian school district. His parents worked in the Trumansburg school district.
Cathy Jordan remains amazed that her three daughters are all staff members at Romulus. She laughs that she’s “now the local family B&B. I never know who is going to pop in.”
Zanfordino, the first Jordan sister to return to Romulus, said the Maryland district where she worked was very large and a challenging experience for a new teacher (Romulus’ student population, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, is about 500 students). Jordan, who last taught in Salem, Mass., said there were 600 students in just her middle school, although her prior job in the Fabius-Pompey school district was akin to the small, rural environment of Romulus.
All three said returning to teach in the same place where they walked the halls as students was odd at first, and filled with flashbacks. So was making the transition of addressing former teachers by their first names as colleagues (Puylara was their social studies teacher). And, when a student calls out for “Miss Jordan,” three heads might turn to answer.
But, as alumni, they feel they have a leg up.
“We kind of understand how the school runs, and we know everybody,” Zanfordino said.
Their mother pointed out the siblings are now teaching the children of many of her former students.
Jordan-Uline said the school staff has been very welcoming and seem excited that all three sisters are back at their alma mater — even if they were not allowed to sit with each other and work on a joint project during a staff development day.
Among those happy to see the Jordan sisters roaming Romulus’ halls is Puylara, now the school principal, who, in addition to teaching all three coached Jordan-Uline in soccer. He said Zanfordino has always made great connections with middle school students since arriving in Romulus a few years ago and has made the transition from being onstage as a Romulus student to directing its musicals seamlessly.
Her sisters are jumping right in too.
Puylara noted with Jordan’s hiring he looks forward to seeing the secondary-level English department grow; with three teachers it will no longer be stretched thin, he said. Jordan also is joining Puylara backstage on the musical crew, which they have dubbed the “PJ Crew.” And Jordan-Uline has brought excitement to the elementary phys ed program, with students eager for gym to see what interesting games she’s organized, he said. Jordan-Uline is busy after school as well, working with the elementary running club and the Warrior Club (similar to American Ninja Warrior).
“It is great to see them back in the building because they were such large parts of our school community while they were growing up,” Puylara wrote in an email. “As their principal, I had high expectations based on the type of students that they were, and I have not been disappointed in their teaching ability. They are all excellent teachers and role models.”
So far, there appears to be no getting sick of one another. If their lunch periods align the sisters might eat together, and Zanfordino and Jordan, both English teachers, often talk shop. The three are delighted that their school vacations now align, and Zanfordino said although they never lacked for conversation in the past, being in the same school just creates more fodder for talk.
Cathy Jordan said her daughters have always been the best of friends, so in some cosmic way it makes sense they are reunited at Romulus.
But she is not itching to join them by returning as a substitute teacher to make it four Jordans there.
“I live vicariously through them now,” she laughed.