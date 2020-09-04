GENEVA — This Saturday, Sept. 5, the People’s Peaceful Protest is leading a trash pickup around the streets of Geneva.
The group said volunteers will meet at Bicentennial Park on Exchange Street at 1 p.m. and proceed with the cleanup.
The PPP said it is coordinating with the city Recreation Department to identify locations most in need of cleanup.
“Littered trash not only looks unattractive, but creates problems for the environment and waterways,” said the PPP. “Let’s do our part and clean our city — not only for Seneca Lake, but for the general cleanliness of the place we all call home.”
The group said it welcomes all to come out and help with the cleanup.
Hand sanitizer, trash-picking sticks, gloves and water will be provided, said the group. As more details are determined, they will be provided on PPP’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PPPGeneva.