GENEVA — For many Genevans with Norway maple trees in their yards, it may appear that fall is coming early this year.
The leaves — with black spot damage — are dying and coming down in bunches.
To compound the problem, there are a lot of Norway maples in the city, said Jim Norwalk, chairman of the city’s Shade Tree Committee.
“These trees were popular replacements for the elms we lost in the 1960s and are over-stocked in Geneva as a result,” Norwalk said. “The species is now considered invasive in New York state, and we no longer will use it as a street tree here.”
We asked Brian Eshenaur, senior extension associate with Cornell University’s New York State Integrated Pest Management Program, based at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva, what’s going on.
FLT: What kinds of trees are losing leaves early this year? We hear Norway maples, but is it beyond that type of maple or any other trees?
ESHENAUR: In many parts of upstate New York and the Finger Lakes this summer, we are seeing premature leaf drop of Norway maple leaves due to a tar spot fungal disease that targets Norway maples. Other types of maple trees are susceptible to different species of tar spot fungi, but these are rarely severe and don’t result in leaf loss. So yes, it is just Norway maple in which we’re seeing the leaves drop.
FLT: What kind of fungi is doing the damage?
ESHENAUR: On Norway maple it is caused by the tar spot fungus rhytisma acerinum. It’s interesting, because although the recent wet weather isn’t helping matters, this fungal disease has a long latent period before the symptoms show up — the actual infection took place in the spring as the leaves are expanding. This year the conditions were rainy and damp enough in the early spring, so lots of infections were initiated. The fungus grows slowly, so just now we are seeing the results of the infections that took place in the spring. When there are so many spots and some occur at the base of the leaf or the petiole (leaf stem) the circulation is cut off and the leaf falls from the tree. The spots will continue to develop on the rest of the leaves, and those spots will be particularly noticeable when the natural yellow fall color develops in October. The contrast between the black spots and the pale yellow leaves is striking.
FLT: Is there anything people can do to combat the issue?
ESHENAUR: At this time of year it’s fine to mow over the fallen leaves to break them into smaller pieces that will filter between the grass blades and breakdown. Then in the autumn a good fall cleanup can be helpful. Raking and removing the leaves that have the fully developed spots can prevent them from releasing their spores next spring, helping to reduce next year’s infections. It is okay to compost the infected leaves with one precaution: If, at the end of the fall, there are spotted leaves on top of the compost pile, simply cover them with other kinds of leaves or a tarp before the leaves emerge on the Norway maples in the spring. This will prevent them from releasing their spores and infecting the newly expanding leaves. The fungal spots will break down within the pile and are not harmful.
FLT: Is there any damage being done to the tree?
ESHENAUR: No, maple trees are not damaged by this foliar disease. A plant pathologist at Cornell documented this kind of early defoliation due to tar spot when it occurred several years ago in Ithaca. When he went back in the spring to trees he marked the previous year, he saw no negative effects on the Norway maples.
FLT: Anything else you want to say about the issue?
ESHENAUR: Although Norway maples were once commonly planted, they are now considered an invasive species because they self-seed so prolifically. They often end up in natural forests, where they crowd out our native trees that our native insects and birds depend on.
Eshenaur did a blog post on the subject when it was severe six years ago. To read it, go to blogs.cornell.edu/treeipm/2015/09/02/tar-spot-of-norway-maple.