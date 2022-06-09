GENEVA — A professional educator has joined the senior management team at the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva.
Takeema Allen, a Brooklyn native who moved to Geneva recently, has accepted the new post of chief programming director. She will oversee all programming at the club’s two locations and manage the after-school staff at the Carter Road and Goodman Street club units.
Chris Lavin, the club’s executive director, said Allen’s hiring is a recognition that the club’s services have grown and its mission has broadened in recent years.
“We have added early childhood services, family counseling and food distribution efforts to support families throughout the Finger Lakes,” Lavin said. “Adding an administrator of Takeema’s experience will help us assure our core, after-school services keep up with its own broadening demands.
“Kids really have a 12-hour day these days, and we are dedicated to working with our partners in the city school district and Hobart and William Smith Colleges in making the most of all those hours.”
Allen, 40, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and a Master’s Degree in Education from Brooklyn College. She has more than 18 years’ experience as an educator in a variety of roles, most recently as the head of Elementary Curriculum at the Manor Hall International School in Abu Dhabi.
The mother of three returned to the U.S. and settled in Geneva, joining family members already living here.
“In returning to the U.S., it was natural to join family members who have found life in Geneva to have a lot going for it,” Allen said. “I look forward to joining a team that has been doing so much to address community needs and support its families, something I’ve dedicated my life to doing in the communities I serve.”
Allen will oversee an after-school program that daily provides food, exercise, homework help, and inspiration to more than 200 club members. The program offers tutoring, meals and support in social-emotional development. A junior staff program also trains 14- to 16-year-olds and helps place them in their first after-school jobs in the community.
Casey Peterson, president of the club’s 23-member Board of Directors, said adding a second senior administrator was necessary because the demands of managing the club have increased exponentially.
“The board is committed to this new position because we recognize that supporting families means more than after-school care,’’ Peterson said. “We are becoming a hub for family services.”