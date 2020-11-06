GENEVA — Last week, City Council voted 5-4 to eliminate two probationary police officer positions from the 2021 city budget, saving an estimated $160,960.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, one of the five councilors who voted for the cuts — Tom Burrall of Ward 1 — started things off by moving to amend the agenda to offer an alternative motion to cutting the two positions and still saving at least $160,960. His motion was seconded by At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese. It was approved by a 7-2 vote, with Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera and Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra opposed.
Later, Burrall made a motion to direct city staff to “attempt a zero percent pay increase for 2021 across the board for all city of Geneva employees. If accomplished, Council will reinstate the two police officers, based on that reduction of salary costs in 2021.” Salamendra offered an amendment to “remove or find $160,960 any other place” in the budget. That passed 5-4, with Gaglianese, At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone, Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer and Mayor Steve Valentino opposed.
The amended resolution then passed by an 8-1 vote, with Salamendra the sole opponent.
“We have three labor contracts already negotiated for next year. Do you want me to try and reopen all three?” asked City Manager Sage Gerling.
Valentino said the answer is yes. The unions would have to agree to renegotiate their contracts.
During public comment, there were speakers for and against the proposed police cuts.
Council also voted to schedule public hearings at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 on a local law that would increase sewer rates by 4% and an ordinance that would increase water rates by 2.5%.
In other public comments, Christopher Bates, owner of Linden Street restaurants, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial blow to restaurants with indoor seating restrictions. He proposed Council consider two ideas he said could help the situation:
• One is to close one-way Linden Street on a permanent basis, making it pedestrian only, and allow outdoor dining in heated tents.
• He also suggested using parking spaces in front of businesses and restaurants to place outdoor enclosed tents for outdoor dining in cold weather. Gerling said she would explore those ideas with downtown businesses and the Geneva Business Improvement District and report back.
Dan McGowan of One Mile Point encouraged Council to change the zoning from the historic district on South Main Street south to the former American Legion to a mixed-use hospitality zone.
“That area of Geneva is the Gold Coast of the city,” McGowan said. “Hospitality developers would come to the lakeshore and develop hospitality businesses. Now that you are considering zoning code changes citywide, this would be a good time to do that.”
Attorney Murray Heaton said the proposed developer of the American Legion property is anxious to get moving but needs the city to change the zoning to move ahead.
“This is the appropriate time to do this,” he said.
Heaton acknowledged the city is in a difficult financial time, but said developments like the legion property could help. He said the city’s tax rate hurts development and makes development in the town of Geneva more attractive.
Heaton agreed budget cuts need to be made and should be borne by all departments, including police. Heaton suggested that a merger of the town and city of Geneva be explored.