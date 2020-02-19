HALL — From October to April, the Stanley-Hall-Gorham Ambulance Service puts on a pizza and chicken wing night on the first Friday of the month. Not only is it a chance for community residents to have some good food and socialize, it helps pay for life-saving equipment.
The fundraiser, as well as donations, helped the service recently buy a new cardiac monitor, battery-powered stretcher and stair chair. The items collectively cost about $50,000, with nearly half the cost covered by fundraisers and donations.
“This is our third year doing this fundraiser, and it has helped us tremendously with being able to purchase new equipment,” said Amanda Gibeau, the ambulance service’s director of operations and a paramedic. “We also receive memorial donations that are a huge help.”
The new power stretcher lifts and lowers patients with the push of a button.
“This is extremely helpful at times when there are only two people on a call, greatly reducing the risk of injury to our members,” Gibeau said.
The stair chair has tracks on the back, so a patient can be rolled down stairs safely.
“Our old chair did not have this, and we would have to carry the patient down the stairs,” Gibeau said.
The new cardiac monitor has many new diagnostic tools.
“These are a crucial part in determining a cardiac problem,” she said. “It helps us to determine our treatment more quickly.”
In addition to the pizza and wing fundraiser, Gibeau said the ambulance service raises money through yard sales in Hall and Stanley, including a cookout in Stanley.
She added that the ambulance service also received two large donations this year — one each from the Stanley Fire Department and Gorham Fire Department.