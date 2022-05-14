WATERLOO — A proposed amendment to Seneca County’s social host law was expected to be approved at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday.
Instead, the law is headed back to the public safety committee for further review.
Supervisor Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, made the motion to refer the amended law back to committee. It was seconded by Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, and approved unanimously.
The law was created in 2013 to impose penalties on adults who host parties at which underage people consume alcoholic beverages. The amendment would add marijuana to the law.
The state’s legalization of possession and use of small amounts of cannabis by adults was the impetus for the amendment. The change was recommended by the district attorney, county attorney, and local law enforcement officials.
“I believe this amendment is unnecessary and is contrary to the state action on cannabis, making it treated like tobacco and making it different than alcohol,” Barnhart said. “This amendment makes a third offense for cannabis use punishable by a $1,000 fine or a year in jail, treating it like a misdemeanor.”
Barnhart said someone 21 or older who gives, sells or shares a small amount of marijuana to someone younger than 21 is allowed to do so under penal law, especially if the two are within three years of each other’s age.
“I think this amendment is overreach and unnecessary and fights against someone’s right to use cannabis under law,” Barnhart said. “Now that the state has legalized it, we should not get in trouble by contradicting it.”
His motion to refer the matter back to committee was approved 13-0. Board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, was absent.
The committee will reconsider the amended law at its May 24 meeting.
In other action Tuesday:
• SEWER — Supervisors voted to pay Hunt Engineering $15,800 to conduct a study on the installation of sanitary sewers along the west shore of Cayuga Lake, and to hire MRB Group of Rochester at a cost of $27,005 for similar work related to sewers along the east shore of Seneca Lake.
The county will pay for the studies from the $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it received during the Covid-19 pandemic.
MRB Group representative and former Geneva City Manager Matt Horn said the installation of sewers will help economic development and the water quality of the two lakes. The sewers would be in the town of Fayette, and the sewage would be treated at the Waterloo and Seneca Falls wastewater treatment plants.