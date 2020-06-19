SENECA FALLS — Drive-by birthdays aren’t just for kids. They’re also for esteemed scientists who turn 80.
Early Thursday afternoon, a caravan of about 50 cars made its way from New York Chiropractic College to Lower Lake Road so well-wishers could fete Dr. Judy Pipher on her 80th birthday ... and on the day the Seneca Falls Town Board deemed Dr. Judy Pipher Day by proclamation.
Pipher, a longtime town resident and astrophysicist who taught at both Cornell University and the University of Rochester, also was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2007. The Toronto native has been called the “Mother of infrared astronomy” and after retiring from the U of R helped design the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope in 2003.
“I didn’t have any idea,” said Pipher after the long line of birthday greeters had driven by her home. “I knew of drive-by graduations but not this. It was very nice of everybody to do this.”
The caravan was led by a Seneca Falls police squad car and Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara, with Police Chief Stuart Peenstra bringing up the rear. The long line of cars proceeded northbound slowly along Lower Lake Road, horns beeping and arms waving. Many cars were decorated or had posters and some people stopped to give Pipher gifts and cards, which she deposited in a large basket set up for the occasion.
Among the gifts were a birthday crown of flowers and a mask with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s image printed on it; Pipher donned both immediately after receiving them.
After the cars had come and gone, Ferrara presented Pipher with a framed copy of the proclamation the Seneca Falls Town Board approved designating June 18 as Dr. Judy Pipher Day (see sidebar). She posed for pictures with Ferrara and Peenstra, who joked that he was smiling behind his mask.
True to the COVID era, Pipher said her plans for the rest of her milestone birthday included some Zoom calls later in the day.
The birthday drive-by attracted a good turnout, not a surprise since she is well respected and loved in her adopted home of Seneca Falls.
As former Mayor Diana Smith wrote, “We love Judy to MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1 and back! (The farthest known star from Earth).”