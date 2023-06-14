GENEVA — Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders gain the experience of what a career in the medical field or biology field would look like. It’s part of the theme at the Moodie’s Children’s Hours School, a private, non-profit offering pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Dr. Scott Glick, a doctor in emergency medicine at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and a member of the Moodie’s CHS board, was leading the students’ dissection of pig hearts last week, with the help of high-schoolers in the New Vision program administered by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
“This is them giving back to us,” Glick said of the New Vision students. “They volunteered to come and help us out.”
The high-schoolers showed the students the different parts of the hearts and explained to them the different roles that each part plays in the organ’s function.
Glick mentioned that in the past, the school has held these anatomy lessons with kidneys and lungs from cows; this year, it was pig hearts. All of the organs were donated to the school from a butcher shop in Romulus.
Being in third grade seems young to start dissecting in school, but Glick explained the rationale behind giving them the opportunity this early.
“I think as an experience, many students at this age don’t get (a chance to do this),” he said. “I think kids start thinking what they wanna do or what they wanna be at a very early age. It seems they have a pretty good idea of what they are interested in. So, at this age, they are able to see if they have any interest in physiology or anatomy.”
There were some children who weren’t comfortable working with animal organs yet, and didn’t want to dissect them. For the children that didn’t participate, there was another hands-on option for anatomy.
They are given clay and a diagram of a human heart and the different parts of it. What they were tasked to do is sculpt the heart from the clay. By doing this, it gave them the chance to see how it is structured, where it is round, where it connects to other parts within the body, and what a heart looks like inside a human. Then, they were given almost the same lesson that the other students were: They were taught where the blood flows through the heart, how and why it does that.
The dissection workshop mirrors much of what happens at the Moodie’s school. For nearly everything that is taught, there is a hands-on lesson with it. For instance, in geometry the students are given the opportunity to sew or knit certain shapes, giving them the chance to see what it is and providing a better understanding of the subject as a whole. Instead of giving the students recess or a playground, the school has an outdoor area where there are tools and objects that the students use to build different things, such as forts.
“When we are learning in a textbook or on a computer, it doesn’t translate to the real world,” said Lauren Glick, Scott’s husband and the director of the Moodie’s school. “Because they are doing this dissection, they are able to connect it to a career path. It opens up so many different avenues and opportunities that they didn’t ever know existed.
“Through inquiry learning, they are going to be asking all different questions. It leads into so much more, into a world they didn’t know existed.”