When Seneca County police agencies held community forums in September as part of a state directive, they asked people to complete an online survey.
More than 540 people did just that.
“Honestly, we didn’t know how this would come back since it was an anonymous survey,” Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said. “You have to have a little thick skin in this job, but we didn’t know what to expect.”
Understandably, Peenstra and his fellow county law enforcement leaders were happy to see that 91.3% of the respondents who had contact with local police in the past three years said they were treated professionally, with dignity and respect.
“I think that is a number the public needs to see,” Peenstra said. “That is something we all want our officers to do — serve the public with professionalism.”
Peenstra talked to the Times Friday morning during a video conference that included Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce, and Undersheriff John Cleere.
“It feels good to see that kind of number. The climate out there now (for police) is not great,” Godley said. “We need to address it, move forward and be a little more transparent, but the bottom line is it’s good to see people support us.”
“I thought it was a great number. As good as it is, though, we want it to get better,” Cleere added. “I think it says a lot about all the agencies in the county. The negative stuff seems to get all the attention, while the positive stuff gets lost in the background.”
The forums were part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1, 2021. It came largely as a result of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota; a police officer is charged with murder in the May incident.
Luce admitted that when the directive came down, he wasn’t behind it.
“I was not very happy that this was forced on us, but we turned it into a positive thing and said we can learn from this,” he said. “It was an informative survey and points us in the right direction for where we want to go.”
While nearly 72% of survey respondents said they had contact with local police over the past three years, that number reflects more than arrests.
“It could be any contact,” Peenstra explained. “It could an officer talking to someone on the street, or responding to a complaint, or an officer responding to a medical incident.”
Cleere noted police have been responding to medical calls for years. They are often the nearest emergency responder, and all officers have automated external defibrillators in their vehicles for cardiac arrest and Narcan to revive drug overdose victims.
“People can count on us in these situations,” Peenstra said.
As part of the survey, each agency was critiqued, including positive comments, areas that respondents believe need improvement, and services people want offered. One area that people said needs work is communication.
“We need to a better job of bridging the gap between the police department and residents,” Godley said. “That could be as simple as talking to people on the street or stopping in to a diner for a cup of coffee, which we do. We need to make ourselves available.”
“All in all, I think we do a great job, and we all work together and with other sheriff’s offices such as Wayne, Ontario and Yates counties,” Luce added. “I think for the most part the public doesn’t understand the programs we offer, like with inmates at the jail or our citizens’ academy. When we tell people about these, they are astounded that we do all this stuff.”
While police hoped to see more residents at the forums, which included COVID-19 safeguards, Peenstra said they were attended sparsely. Topics included local police reforms, community policing, use of force, de-escalation, and implicit bias awareness.
“I think it’s important to note the things we didn’t hear at these forums, or in the survey, about police accountability, racial bias. They were barely mentioned,” Cleere said. “We should be telling people three things — who we are, what we do, and why we do it.”
Each agency will have to craft a plan before next April, have it approved by their municipal board and send it to Albany for state approval.
Peenstra, Godley, Luce and Cleere don’t believe there will be an issue.
“It’s different here in the Finger Lakes. The climate here is different than it is in Monroe County, or Onondaga ... or Geneva,” Peenstra said. “I’m not saying those agencies are not doing a good job, but it’s a different atmosphere here, and I think we all feel very fortunate to be in Seneca County and appreciated by the people we serve.”