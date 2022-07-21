GENEVA — Andrew O’Donnell, like a lot of folks, thinks those that govern in Albany don’t have any clue what common folk face each day.
Andrew ‘King Kong’ O’Donnell hopes to climb to heights of NY government
- By STEVE BUCHIERE sbuchiere@fltimes.com
-
-
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Recommended for you
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Texas Democrats hope quiet Dallas convention sets table for November upset of Abbott
-
LOOKING BACK: Yates County's mysterious old fort
-
WRESTLING: Waterloo's Madison Westerberg places third at the USA Wrestling Nationals
-
Wayne County set to increase hours for county employees
-
Thompson running for Seneca County sheriff
-
Finger Lakes wineries fare well in New York Wine Classic
-
Seneca County sheriff won't seek another term
-
Mull resigns from Waterloo school board
-
City police look into playground assault
-
Kissinger warns Biden against endless confrontation with china
Two Finger Lakes wineries, Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards and Weis Vineyards, won major awards at the New York Wine Classic. In your opinion, which of the Finger Lakes wine trails has the best vino?
You voted: