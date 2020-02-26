TYRE — Another candidate has joined the race for the 131st state Assembly District seat held by Brian Kolb.
Ann Marie Heizmann of Tyre, a Seneca County businesswoman who also serves as president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau, announced today she is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat. She joins Seneca County Chamber President Jeff Shipley and Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan in the race for the GOP endorsement in a district that includes all of Ontario County and the northern half of Seneca County.
Kolb announced earlier this month that he would not be seeking another term.