GENEVA — Stephanie Annear will continue as the city School District’s Board of Education president for 2022-23.
On Monday night, the school board approved a second term for Annear unanimously; no other board members vied for the position, said Adrianne Miller, secretary to the superintendent of schools and clerk to the Board of Education.
Emily Fisher was reelected vice president.
The 2021-22 school year was a challenging one for the board, as the district dealt with a change in superintendents. Patricia Garcia left the district in February after agreeing to a $390,000 separation agreement.
Additionally, some district residents criticized what they called a rushed and secretive effort to find a replacement for Garcia, which ultimately resulted in the appointment of Bo Wright in March. He officially took over as the district’s superintendent July 1.
The backlash didn’t affect the district’s budget proposition in May, with voters passing it by a nearly 80% margin. Additionally, an incumbent school board member, Fisher, was reelected.
“I’m grateful to my colleagues for reelecting me to the office of president, and I look forward to continuing to serve the district,” Annear said Wednesday.
Also Monday night, the school board approved a slate of new permanent and interim administrators:
• Karen Fahy was named interim assistant superintendent for teaching and learning on an as-needed basis. Fahy fills an anticipated vacancy, as the current assistant superintendent, Tracy Marchionda, is retiring in August. The district noted that Fahy is a familiar face to many, having worked as a teacher and administrator for 20 years in the district previously. She currently directs Geneva 2030.
• Erin Lamborn, currently middle school assistant principal, is taking over as director of student services. Tonya Russell, who currently holds the post, is leaving for another district. Lamborn, who joined Geneva in 2021, will be assisted by Bob Smith, a district administrator since 2010.
• Christine Caluorie-Poles will become interim principal of North Street School for the 2022-23 school year. Caluorie-Poles is a retired administrator whose previous positions include principal of RISE Community School in Rochester. Caluorie-Poles succeeds Christine Taylor, who accepted a position in another district.
• Tim Emery will serve as acting director of facilities, as needed. Emery directed the department until his retirement 2021. He fills a vacancy left by Bob Smith, who served in that role during the 2021–22 year.
• Aracelis Ayala, who was working part-time as the district’s director of dual language and equity and part-time as a North Street School assistant principal, is now a full-time North Street School assistant principal. She succeeds Andraya Cutaia, who accepted a position outside the district this spring.