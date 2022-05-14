CANANDAIGUA — The town of Canandaigua may get a little bigger and the city of Canandaigua a bit smaller.
The Town Board will meet Monday and direct Town Manager Doug Finch to begin the process of annexing rear yards of parcels on the south side of North Road from the city into the town. The North Road property owners have requested to have all of their properties wholly within the town, which has lower taxes.
The land involved encompasses 36 parcels whose front yards are in the town and back yards in the city. Supervisor Jared Simpson said this means those residents have two different tax bills, and they may have to deal with two different municipalities when applying for a building permit and finding out who to contact to deal with problems.
“This can make things very frustrating for those residents and is something we should be able to resolve,” Simpson said. “It is my hope that by going through this process, we will be able to do what is best for our residents and clean up some of these boundary issues. While we might not be able to fix all the issues, my hope is that we can at least fix the problem where we have buildings that are divided in half or residential lots that are divided between the town and city.”
If the motion is approved Monday, Finch would talk to City Manager John Goodwin about the annexation process. They may also discuss annexing other parcels not on North Road that are currently split between the town and city.
Simpson said there are divided parcels on Lakeshore Drive and East Lake Road. For example, he said the Public House Restaurant on Lakeshore Drive has its dining area in the city and kitchen in the town. He said there are three or four parcels divided on Lakeshore Drive and Route 364. And, at Atwater Park, a portion of the park is divided between the city and town.
In the case of the new Canandaigua Academy and former Roseland Park, those parcels were annexed by the city from the town.
The first step is a joint resolution of the Town Board and City Council approving the annexation.