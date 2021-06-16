WATERLOO — The village board voted Monday to annex 2.47 acres it owns in the town of Waterloo into the village.
The parcel was sold to the village by Seneca Meadows Inc. and it borders the village on the north. The parcel is behind North Seneca Ambulance at Burgess and North roads.
With the annexation approved, the village now awaits approval from the State Health Department before it seeks bids for construction of a new water storage tower on the annexed parcel. The water tower is part of a $9.1 million project that also includes upgrades to the village water treatment plant.
The project will be paid for by a $3 million grant, $500,000 from the water reserve fund and a no-interest $5.6 million loan from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation.
The new tower will help provide adequate water pressure for the village’s provision of municipal water down Burgess Road and to the towns of Junius and Tyre, including the del Lago Resort & Casino.