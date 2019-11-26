SENECA FALLS — Are you lonely, strapped for cash with no place to go for Thanksgiving?
Seneca County residents that fit that description are invited to the fifth annual Seneca County Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge, 2221 River Road.
A traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served buffet style. In addition to socialization, people in need will be offered new or gently used coats and winter accessories.
Take-out dinners also will be available and home delivered dinners to those with an absolute need but who cannot attend in person are available by calling in advance at (315) 539-1135.
Donations of new or gently used coats and accessories are still being accepted and will be accepted at several drop-off locations, including: the United Way office on the second floor of the Main Street Shop Center in downtown Waterloo; Generations Bank, 19 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; the Elks Lodge, 2221 Rover Road, Seneca Falls; STEPS office, 7150 N. Main St., Ovid; and the Elizabeth Garnsey Delavan Library, 8484 S. Main St., Lodi.
The event is sponsored by Elks Lodge No. 992 and the United Way of Seneca County.
Dan’s Design Landscape Construction of Waterloo again has donated enough turkeys for 1,200 dinners and del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre has assisted with a $500 monetary donation.
“Volunteers will begin final preparations Wednesday, continuing early Thanksgiving morning, with a final cleanup scheduled for Friday morning,” said Rhonda Jasper, United Way executive director. She said those interested in volunteering can call (315) 539-1135 to sign up.
Because there are some supplies that need to be purchased, monetary donations can be made payable to the United Way of Seneca County, P.O. Box 623, Waterloo, 13165 or online at uwseneca.org, with the notation of Thanksgiving dinner in the memo line.
“This is open to all Seneca County residents in need of a holiday meal or place to go on Thanksgiving Day,” Jasper added.