Each year, Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes seeks to highlight hunger and need in the community with its Empty Bowl fundraising effort.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting safety guidelines, the 2020 event will be held in a virtual manner. It begins Oct. 16 and continues through Oct. 30.
The empty ceramic bowl, a symbol of pervasive hunger that exists in every community, costs $20. Bowls are to be picked up by appointment only.
To make an appointment for a Geneva pickup, call (315) 789-2235, ext. 104.
For an Auburn pickup, call (315) 253-2222, ext. 101.
A 50/50 raffle will be held. Tickets cost $1 for one or $5 for eight. The drawing is Nov. 2.
Bowls and tickets can be purchased online at catholiccharitiesfl.org.
All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes’ programs.
For more information, email rhonda.zettlemoyer@dor.org.