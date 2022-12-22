GENEVA — Each year, Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Sodexo food service partners with the Geneva Center of Concern to raise funds to purchase turkeys or ham roasts for the non-profit organization’s holiday food and gift drive.
This year, a team of seven students, led by Sodexo Marketing Manager Shana Cleveland, raised $768 that was used to purchase 40 ham roasts. The hams were delivered Dec. 16 to the Center and were to be included in boxes of food and gifts provided to local families, many with small children, who sign up for the winter holiday program.
Sodexo interns Josh Barclay ’23, Richard Centeno ’24, Jasmin Diaz Flores ’24, Elijah Fontem ’24, Hannah Haines ’25, Star Peña ’23 and Clyde Williams ’24 urged students, faculty and staff to donate to the program and are grateful for their generosity. Each donation was recognized with a yellow coin added to the wall to help fill the piggy bank at Saga Dining Hall’s main entrance.
“I am proud to have been a part of this effort and I am sure that it will make a positive impact on our community,” Fontem said.
Peña agreed. “As a college student in Geneva I feel that I have a moral commitment to uplift and volunteer in the Geneva community,” Peña said. “I am also passionate about diversity and inclusion and know that initiatives such as this fundraiser will help close the ‘access gap’ for people from different socioeconomic statuses.”
Cheryl Toor, the director of the Geneva Center of Concern, is grateful for the Colleges’ annual participation in the program.
“Obtaining holiday meat for our program is a great boost to our families’ food packages,” she said. “Each year, not only do the Colleges gather donations and purchase the meat, they also time the delivery to coincide with our packing and distribution dates. Delivering quality meat at a time when our crews are very stretched is a wonderful service. We greatly appreciate Shana and all those at HWS who have made Operation Merry Christmas remain successful in this our 50th year.”
Founded in 1972 by the Human Development Committee of St. Stephen’s Church, the Geneva Center of Concern operates a food pantry and thrift store, serving those in need in the community.