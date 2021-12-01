WATERLOO — The current year has been a success, according to the annual report that will be presented to the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency at today’s lunchtime meeting in the county office building.
The report will be made by IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis on behalf of the agency staff.
“We have continued to build on the success we had in 2020,” Davis said. “So far, 2021 is shaping up to be our second cash-flow-positive year in a row, with 2022 sure to follow the same trajectory. Plus, we’ve seen an increase in the number of IDA projects and business retention and expansion visits this year.”
The report notes that of the six projects the IDA considered for assistance in 2021, one was for a loan, four were for payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, and one was for a property sale, loan, and PILOT. Two projects were in agriculture, two in renewable energy, one in manufacturing, and one in retail tourism. The projects were in the towns of Romulus, Fayette, Lodi, Seneca Falls, Tyre, and Waterloo.
Private investment in the six IDA-assisted projects was $27.7 million, up from $6.66 million in 2020. The report shows that 47 new jobs were created and 105 jobs were retained in 2021, compared to 89 jobs created and retained in 2020, yet less than the 211 jobs created and retained in 2019.
The IDA granted property-, sales- and mortgage-tax exemptions valued at $22.2 million in 2021, as compared to $3.4 million in 2019 and ‘20.
Other highlights in the report:
• Continued development of Deer Run Corporate Park in Seneca Falls, with only two development spaces left.
• Exploration of future industrial park sites and undertaking a feasibility study to select one site for future development.
• Transfer of operations at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus to the county, which was followed by its designation as the state’s first state veterans cemetery.
• Transfer of the Route 414 sewer line in Tyre and Seneca Falls to the county.
• Finalizing the transfer of the Army’s retained environmental sites at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus.
• Transfer of the Sutton Road airfield at the former depot to the county.
Davis will tell the IDA Board of Directors that 2022 goals will focus on maintaining the progress made in 2021, secure six new business expansion or business attraction projects, and at least another 50 business retention and expansion visits.
“We believe we are well-positioned to achieve these goals once again with 11 fairly strong positive projects in our pipeline, not to mention all of the other project leads we have identified over the past year and a half,” Davis said in the report.
Among next year’s objectives, the IDA plans to select and acquire a new industrial park site, identify financing options and begin the build-out; continue to implement the county’s economic development strategic plan; make website updates; establish a social media presence; hire another staff person; and complete the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store water main project in Fayette and Waterloo.
The IDA meeting is open to the public, although face coverings are required for in-person attendance. The session also will be live-streamed at www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.