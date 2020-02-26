WATERLOO — Singers, dancers and comedy performers are among the 18 acts booked for this year’s annual Talent Show, sponsored by the Waterloo High Honor Society and the Waterloo Rotary Club.
The event will be 7 p.m. Friday in the high school auditorium, 96 Stark St.
Tickets may be purchased from any Waterloo Rotarian, Honor Society member or at the door. The cost is $5 for students and senior citizens and $7 for adults.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and a refreshment stand. Proceeds benefit the Honor Society and Rotary community projects.
The Rotary Club will be collecting toiletries at the Talent Show for distribution to local community organizations serving those in need. Attendees are asked to consider bringing toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, shaving cream, deodorant, nail clippers, mirrors, shampoo, conditioner, soap, combs, brushes, Q-tips and lotions. Items collected will be distributed Saturday, which is Leap of Kindness Day.