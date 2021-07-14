WATKINS GLEN — An anonymous donor has offered a dollar-for-dollar match for contributions to Seneca Lake Guardian, up to $20,000.
The organization has been working on the local, state and national level to protect Seneca Lake, the largest and deepest of the 11 Finger Lakes.
One of its major efforts now is opposition to expanded bitcoin or cryptocurrency mining at the Greenidge Generation power plant on the west shore of Seneca Lake near Dresden in the Town of Torrey, Yates County.
“Greenidge, if permitted to continue and expand, could jeopardize Seneca Lake’s water, our air and our thriving agri-tourism based economy,” said SLG President Joseph Campbell. “The Greenidge facility in the heart of the Finger Lakes is the test case for how the rest of New York’s old or retired fossil fuel plants will fall. It’s not an outlier. It is the new business model that bitcoin operators are seeking to rapidly replicate.”
Campbell and Vice President Yvonne Taylor urged those concerned about the lake to make a donation, noting that it will be doubled by the anonymous donor.
The group also has been involved in prior efforts to inform communities around the lake about “forever” chemicals in their drinking water and in urging state officials to move faster to remediate drinking water issues in Cayuga Lake
To make a tax-deductible donation online, go to https://senecalakeguardian.org/Donate-to-Seneca-Lake-Guardian. Checks may be mailed to Seneca Lake Guardian, P. O. Box 333, Watkins Glen, 14891.