SENECA FALLS — It was 18 degrees and snowing. The combination of the two kept attendance at Saturday’s fourth annual Women March of Seneca Falls in Solidarity lower than anticipated.
Police estimated the crowd at 500. FingerLakes1.com said roughly 2,000 people attended.
No matter the actual number, those who showed up persisted through the conditions. The bundled-up crowd danced and swayed as loudspeakers blasted feminist songs by Aretha Franklin, Tracy Chapman and Amy Perry. They listened to women’s rights speakers, roaring their approval.
Toni Van Pelt, president of the National Organization for Women, called the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement the place to be Saturday. Those in Seneca Falls joining thousands of others in Women Marches all over the country and world.
“I think many of us feel a sense of urgency with Donald Trump as President,” Van Pelt said.
Van Pelt said she was in Richmond, Va., Thursday to witness that state’s Legislature become the 38th to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution, nearly 100 years after Alice Paul first called for it in the pulpit of the Seneca Falls Presbyterian Church.
“It often feels like every time we take a step forward, others push us back, but we must b strong and keep fighting,” Van Pelt said. “I’m confident the ERA will be in the Constitution in my lifetime.
“I promised that when I took over as NOW president in 2017, we would get the last three states needed to ratify it, and now we have. We can’t be stopped,” she continued as the crowd shouted its approval.
Van Pelt told the crowd that voting in the 2020 election is one of the most important things they can do to advance equal rights. While calling for Trump to be ousted, she said it is just as important to convince state legislatures of the importance of the ERA.
“We flipped the Virginia Legislature last year, and we’re going to flip the Arizona legislature in 2020, and we’ll keep on until all legislatures reflect policies we can support,” she said. “We need to change the threat of oppression that threatens this country’s democracy. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”
Activist and singer Holly Near began Saturday’s proceeding by performing “Singing For Our Lives” from her nearly 50-year career. When finished, Near said the fight for equality for all needs to continues, just as it started in Seneca Falls with the 1848 convention.
“I’d like you to help make sure women who gather in a hundred years are given something today they can celebrate,” Near said.
Coline Jenkins is the great-great granddaughter of famed women’s rights activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who was living in Seneca Falls while planning the women’s rights convention.
“I feel my great-great grandmother is with us today,” Jenkins said. “She had the audacity to demand the elective franchise for women in 1848, starting a social movement that finally saw the 19th Amendment passed in 1920, allowing women the right to vote.
“Seneca Falls is the epicenter of this movement. Not only was the first women’s rights convention here, but Alice Paul demanded equality under the law ... here in 1923, and now we have the ERA ratified by Virginia. Soon it will be called the 28th Amendment.”
After speaking to the crowd, Near said she’s less concerned about who wins the presidency — she stated that she hoped it will not be Trump — as she is about the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, changing, just as happened in the House of Representatives two years ago.
At 1 p.m., the crowd joined marchers all over the country in a minute of silence while silently holding up their cell phones or hands.
The march featured numerous creatively worded protest signs, many aimed at Trump and the Republican Party.
“Don’t Let the Infection Spread, STD. Stop Donald Trump,” read one.
“All I Want for My 200th Birthday is a new President” was scrawled on another, along with a picture of Susan B. Anthony, who was born in 1820.
“If Your Not Horrified, You’re Not Paying Attention,” another sign stated.
Marchers lined up behind those holding a Women March of Seneca Falls banner. They walked a route through downtown, starting and finishing at Trinity Park.
Holly Corcoran came from Rochester for the third time in four years.
“I remember how cold it was here last year,” she said. “I went out and got whole new warm winter clothing for this year. I wouldn’t miss it.
“I’m a licensed mental health therapist, and I’m seeing many more young people, females and transgender people who feel marginalized and ignored,” Corcoran added. “They come to me for help, struggling, thinking no one cares and they are not important. It’s gotten worse since Donald Trump was elected.”
She said she shares many of her patients’ dismay at Trump’s policies, specifically immigration and the environment.