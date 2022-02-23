ITHACA — Another candidate has emerged in an already-crowded field of Democratic hopefuls in the reconfigured 22nd Congressional District, which includes Geneva and most of Seneca County, except for Waterloo.
Ithaca native Vanessa Fajans-Turner becomes what appears to be the second woman in the primary race for a district that heavily favors Democrats.
Fajans-Turner started Ithaca High School’s first female hockey team after the passage of Title IX. And in a video called “Thin Ice,” she takes to the skates to talk about her candidacy, touching on climate change, access to healthcare and equity.
In a press release, Fajans-Turner said she “has spent her career fighting climate change and systemic inequality,” working as a sustainable development professional at the United Nations before joining filmmaker James Cameron’s climate and indigenous-rights-focused Avatar Alliance Foundation.
Fajans-Turner said she co-launched Investable Oceans “to accelerate sustainable economic growth across ocean sectors by connecting climate-conscious investors with climate-friendly ocean startups.”
She is currently executive director of BankFWD, a not-for-profit initiative she said is holding Wall Street accountable for its “growing funding for fossil fuels that undermines all other global climate progress.”
She said she also is helping lead the implementation of Ithaca’s Green New Deal, which she said is the most ambitious in the nation. It calls for achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, while ensuring those benefits are shared by all, regardless or economic or social status.
“The next decade is going to see dramatic change; on climate, on infrastructure, and on jobs,” Fajans-Turner said. “I’ve committed my life to fighting climate change and to standing up for and with the front-line communities that are already feeling the impacts of climate injustice, so it’s no surprise that that’ll be my top priority in Congress. This decade will see the largest influx of federal money to the states in our lifetimes and I’m ready to wake up every day laser-focused on ensuring we get our fair share. This district has the rich manufacturing, agricultural, and educational tools to take center stage in this country’s new, sustainable economic chapter and the growth in new jobs, infrastructure and opportunities that must come with it.”
Fajans-Turner’s concern for the climate will be reflected in her campaign, she noted. Her goal is a carbon-neutral campaign achieved by minimizing carbon emissions through the use of American-made electric vehicles and sustainable campaign materials. If those emissions can’t be minimized, the campaign will purchase carbon offsets where necessary, she said.
In her support for access to healthcare, Fajans-Turner said she is providing medical and family care for staff, which will be hired and affordably housed locally. She’s also asking her team and campaign volunteers to assist with local organizations.
“I’m running for Congress now from the town where I grew up because I recognize that we are in a critical window of opportunity to take a big swing to safeguard our future from irreversible threats to our climate and our democracy, and I know that the stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines,” Fajans-Turner said. “I recognize that all of the candidates in this race will fight admirably for these issues, but I believe that I can do the most good for the most people at this critical moment based on my familiarity with key issues up for debate by Congress over the coming few years.”
Fajans-Turner becomes what at this point would be the seventh Democrat seeking the party’s nomination in the June primary. The others are Francis Conole of Syracuse; Steven Holden of Camillus; Sarah Klee Hood of DeWitt; Chol Majok of Syracuse; Josh Riley of Johnson City in Broome County; and Sam Roberts of Syracuse