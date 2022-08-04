GENEVA — Members of the city’s Local Development Corporation have no doubt had discussions that “get into the weeds,” but they weren’t likely talking about the ones seen in plant beds in downtown Geneva or the lakefront.
They are now, joining some members of City Council expressing concern with weed control on city property.
The issue came up at the July 6 meeting, where Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer expressed concern with the city’s inability to control weeds, in particular downtown.
He said City Council’s unanimous approval two years ago to limit the use of synthetic fertilizers, insecticides, herbicides and fungicides on landscaped city property is hamstringing efforts to control weed growth.
“We have the ability to do those things (synthetics) temporarily,” he said.
Such weed growth gives the appearance that the city is incapable of doing the “simple things” residents and visitors expect out of a government, Pealer explained.
At Wednesday’s LDC meeting, Chairman Dave Linger said the weed issue came up again during a joint meeting of the LDC and IDA marketing committees.
He said a well-maintained city is key to attracting and growing business.
Linger noted that Geneva is looking to hire an economic development director, but without a well-maintained city, that job becomes more challenging.
“If you have an economic developer, but it (the city) doesn’t look good, you’re not going to get to second base,” he told fellow LDC members.
“It’s sloppy in appearance there,” said member Rob Sollenne of Lakefront Park. “Weeds are coming through the sidewalks. That boardwalk needs to be pristine.”
“You have to take care of what you have,” added fellow member Paula Bucklin.
The city has been examining alternative ways to control such weeds, including the latest proposal to use small torches on them.
“That’s not going to work,” Sollenne predicted.
Volunteers pitch in significantly at the lakefront, he acknowledged, but stressed that the city needs to provide the resources to maintain the park and downtown.
“You need to have a permanent solution or concept,” he said.
The maintenance challenge is only growing, noted City Manager Amie Hendrix.
“Our streetscape has just expanded a whole bunch more, and the maintenance is a beast,” she said.
However, LDC members learned that the plantings in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative streetscape and Routes 5&20 projects are the responsibility of the contractor, Nardozzi Paving and Construction, for the next two years.
DPW Director Joe Venuti, who was not at the LDC meeting, confirmed that Wednesday afternoon.
“The city DRI project that is under contract with Nardozzi Construction does include specified warranty periods and the need to correct deficiencies for a set period of time after project acceptance,” he said. “We are working closely with our contractors to water and maintain the newly planted vegetation that must be healthy and established to be accepted (by the city). Weeding of the new green infrastructure areas is being completed as the project progresses. Once the project is completed and accepted, weeding and maintenance will become the city’s responsibility.”
He added that it’s “not a surprise that we are in middle of hot summer months and our area is suffering from drought-like conditions and there are weeds growing around the city.”
However, instead of merely piling on to the criticism, the LDC said it would like to provide financial support for greater resources for weed control.
“I would say we have to put our money where our mouth is,” Sollenne said.
Hendrix said she will look into whether there is a way for LDC to provide financial support for weed maintenance.
“It’s definitely something we can look at,” she said.