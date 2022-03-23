LYONS — Robert Groom said he was attending a Wayne County Republican Committee meeting with candidates vying for the reconfigured 24th Congressional District seat last month and became troubled when a couple of them apparently didn’t know about Plan 2014.
The controversial document guides water-level management on Lake Ontario, and it has been the subject of scorn by communities along the south shore since it was instituted in 2017. Some blame it for leading to, or at least fueling, record lake levels in 2017 and ’19.
Given how important Lake Ontario is to communities in the district — as a source of property tax revenue, recreation and business — Groom was surprised that two candidates were unaware of the plan.
“I was sitting in my chair and I know what it is,” Groom said.
That’s when the native of Cheshire, England, decided to jump into the race for the reconfigured 24th Congressional District — which, in 2023, will span from Niagara County to the Thousand Islands.
“I’m the guy who woke up one morning and decided I was running for Congress,” said Groom, 54, who served on the Lyons Board of Education from 2014-19, including a year as president.
With his entry into the race, Groom is the second Lyons resident vying for the Republican nomination. The other is John Murtari.
A forum featuring the two candidates is set for 7 p.m. tonight in the Ohmann Theater.
The other three Republicans in the race are Mario Fratto of Geneva, Andrew McCarthy of Olean, and Chris Jacobs from Orchard Park, the latter an incumbent who currently serves in the 27th District.
Groom grew up on a dairy farm in his native England and later moved to Scotland with his parents to farm 360 acres. He started his own registered angus herd in 1987. Two years later, he toured angus-breeding operations in the U.S. He and his wife, Linda, came to Lyons in 1998 after buying an angus herd. They raise registered Angus show and breeding stock on their rural Lyons farm.
Groom is in the process of collecting the 1,250 petition signatures needed to appear on the primary ballot, which is June 28.
“I know I’m late to the party, and maybe I’m too late,” he admitted, noting that the campaign is unable to accept donations at this time. “This is a low-rent operation.”
Groom, who also drives bus for the Lyons school district, said there are too many career politicians running Congress. He would be happy to stay in Lyons and raise cattle, but he sees trouble in Washington.
“This country was set up on the average citizen serving the country and then going home again,” he said. “This is not what I want to do. … I’m tired of sending mediocre lawyers to Washington.”
Groom, who became a citizen seven years ago, said there’s a reason he and his family emigrated to America.
“I believe that the Constitution and Bill of Rights are what fundamentally separate the USA from every other nation on earth,” he said. “It defends the rights of the individual from the government. It enables self-determination and entrepreneurship to flourish.”
He doesn’t like what he sees as the “whittling away” of free speech under the First Amendment and is not a supporter of national healthcare, which he experienced as a citizen of Great Britain.
“It’s a terrible idea,” Groom said. “There’s no accountability. … When something is free, it’s worth what you paid for it.”
He said the Affordable Care Act is driving up the cost of healthcare by reducing the amount of insurers and, as a result, reducing competition.
On the issue of energy, Groom said the Biden administration has done nothing to incentivize domestic energy production, adding that wind and solar are not legitimate answers to the nation’s energy needs.
“We’ve taken land out of (farm) production” for solar and wind, while vast amounts of natural gas in New York are inaccessible because of opposition to hydrofracking, he said.
Groom may have issues with the government, but he has great admiration for the American work ethic.
“They’re the hardest-working people on earth,” he said, explaining that they are willing to do what it takes “to advance themselves and their families.”