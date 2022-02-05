GENEVA — A milestone event takes place today in the historic downtown building where America’s first abstract painter once lived and created some of his most notable work.
The gallery at the Dove Block, on the corner of Exchange and Castle streets, is hosting the first in a series of exhibitions for 2022.
Geneva artist Emily Kenas brings her mixed-media work to the first-floor gallery space, with the exhibition “Fragments, Provincetown to Geneva, 1982-2022” opening from 3-6 p.m. The exhibition runs through March 5 in unfinished space that makes up the Dove Block Project’s home.
There’s no charge to see the exhibit.
Meanwhile, renovations by building owner Corbett Inc. of Philadelphia to the expansive building’s second and third floors are nearly finished, Dove Block Executive Director Joe Hayes said.
Corbett, an office, healthcare and educational furniture supplier, is finishing up work on its second-floor showroom, while creating an events space for the third floor — where Arthur Dove painted and lived. That third-floor space will also be used by the Dove Block Project as well.
The Dove Block Project’s renovations plans are finalized, as the non-profit looks to receive a sizable grant from the New York State Council for the Arts to help pay for the work.
However, Dove Block board member Kathryn Vaughn said the organization is not waiting for renovations to be completed to fulfill its goals of becoming a regional arts center.
“We wanted to start the programs as quickly as we could,” Vaughn said last week at the Dove Block, where she was joined by fellow board member Anna Wager, who is also serving as the curator for the Kenas exhibition, as well as Kenas and her husband, Pat Collins. “We hope to have six exhibitions a year and hopefully 12 workshops each year.
“We don’t want to be just a gallery,” Vaughn emphasized. “We want to be a community arts center.”
The plan for 2022 is to continue to host events through October, when the Dove Block would close for renovations. The goal would be an April 2023 reopening, Vaughn said.
Three more exhibitions are ahead, she noted.
The Dove said it is pleased to host the works of Kenas, who describes herself as an “assemblage artist,” crossing the lines between two- and three-dimensional work.
“Occupying a space between painting and sculpture, these works range from frame assemblages to freestanding construction,” Kenas writes in her artist statement and biography. “Here, natural figurative and other found materials take the place of drawing fragments. While these materials evoke their origins, it is the effort to make new sense of them that is my central focus.”
Wager, visual arts curator at HWS, said Kenas had an exhibition at the Colleges in 2019.
“They were all three-dimensional,” Wager said.
However, Kenas calls this exhibition a “career retrospective” of 40 years as an artist.
At the Dove, the New York City native will display both her earlier two-dimensional work, some created while serving a residency at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Mass., in the early 1980s, as well as her later assemblages. The gallery space at the Dove is a great setting for Kenas’ work, Wager observed.
“It really, really reacts well in this space with the brick,” she said.
“It’s going to be a fantastic space,” Vaughn added.
Kenas noted that she and her husband have special memories attached to the historic space, including bringing her then-young daughter to the doughnut shop that was once there, as well as her then middle school son playing a tribute to Jimi Hendrix in the old Crooked Rooster restaurant.
“The Dove Block is a special place for me, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to show my work in the gallery,” Kenas said. “My thanks to all who have worked so hard to save this place and make a center for the arts a reality for Geneva.”