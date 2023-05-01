CANANDAIGUA — For the second time this year there has been an officer-involved shooting in the city, this time with a person airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
In a press release sent Monday, state police said just before 1:30 p.m. Canandaigua police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on South Main Street for the report of a suspicious person.
An officer arrived to find an uncooperative person showing what appeared to be a firearm. State police said the person, who was not identified by name or gender, ignored the officer's commands and the officer discharged a Taser.
The subject reportedly pointed the firearm at the officer while trying to flee. The officer, who was not identified by name or gender, then shot the person with a duty weapon.
Aid was rendered at the scene and the person was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong. No officers were injured.
The investigation is being handled by state police, Ontario County sheriff's office, county district attorney's office, state Attorney General's office, and Canandaigua Police Department.
Earlier this year an armed Pennsylvania man was killed by four officers — two sheriff's deputies and two city police officers — after a nearly 10-minute incident in the city. The man allegedly raised a gun at police before being killed.