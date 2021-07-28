WALWORTH — For the second time in two weeks, a Town Board member in this Wayne County community has been arrested.
Cody C. Phillips, 39, was charged Monday by state police with a felony course of sexual conduct against a child charge and endangering the welfare of a child. The latter charge is a misdemeanor.
Phillips is accused of subjecting a child to multiple instances of sexual conduct over several years. He was arraigned at the Wayne County sheriff’s office and released on his own recognizance.
Ontario County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes assisted state police in the investigation.
Police said it is not known if there are more alleged victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Inv. Matthew Kent at (585) 398-4100.
Phillips is listed as a board member on the town website.
Earlier this month, another board member — Karel Ambroz II — was charged by Canandaigua police with attempted criminal sex act. Police said he used social media in an attempt to lure a 14-year-old child into sexual activity, and was arrested after an undercover detective posing as the child met Ambroz.
Ambroz later resigned, although he is still listed as a board member on the website.