CANANDAIGUA — One hundred years ago to the day the 19th Amendment was ratified, Ontario County and local officials marked the milestone by renaming a street near the courthouse Susan B. Anthony Lane.
The dedication ceremony was held Tuesday, a century after the amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified. Since in-person attendance was limited due to COVID-19, the event was live-streamed through Finger Lakes Television. The event included officials from Ontario County Court and government, and the city of Canandaigua.
The street was formerly known as Court Street.
Judge Kristina “Kitty” Karle, the first female judge in county history, was the mistress of ceremonies. The event included all-female speakers, including state Sen. Pam Helming, representatives from the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House, National Women’s Hall of Fame, Ontario County Historical Society, the county, and city of Canandaigua.
Anthony was one of the most prominent activists in the women’s suffrage movement. The street is steps away from the county courthouse, where in 1873 Anthony was tried on the charge of voting illegally in the U.S. presidential election of 1872 — a crime for which she was pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
“Our courts are very pleased and proud to join with community partners to celebrate this most significant moment in our history — one that has indeed shaped our very definition of justice,” state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, of Ontario County, said in a press release. “Susan B. Anthony is most worthy of this honor and recognition here at our courthouse, not only because of the trial that occurred here, but perhaps more importantly as a reminder of our collective daily obligation to assure that justice prevails here always.”