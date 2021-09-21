The one-of-a-kind photograph of women’s rights icon Susan B. Anthony was sold at auction.
The winning bid for James Ellery Hale’s 1905 photo, which was discovered in a downtown Geneva building last December, was $6,500. The photo was given to the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum of Adams, Mass.
Bidding began at $5,000.
Museum Board of Directors member Kelly Vincent Brunacini of Rochester submitted the winning bid during the live and online auction conducted at One Source Auctions in downtown Canandaigua.
“I am excited and honored to own this wonderful image of a true American heroine, Susan B. Anthony,” Brunacini said Monday. “Her steadfast commitment, focus and perseverance in the face of every imaginable obstacle serves as a road map to all of us who wish to change the world. Whether it be greater social equality and inclusiveness or an end of violence, if we stay the course as Susan did, we will succeed.”
Brunacini said the purchase was a personal gift from her and her husband, and that the museum board was not involved in the auction.
“They are certainly as excited as I am,” she added.
Brunacini said she was bidding online, so it was difficult to tell how many were involved, although she guessed there were two or three others bidding against her.
She said the photograph she purchased was found in two pieces. It was sent to a conservator “who repaired the antique photo beautifully,” Brunacini said.
“Since the photograph is over a century old, I will have it framed according to archival standards and stored,” she continued. “I will also make the photograph available for exhibit at the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum. I like this photograph because, unlike other photos of her in later years, she is not wearing her glasses, so it is unique in that way.”
Attorney David Whitcomb of Canandaigua put the rare photo up for auction after finding it in a hidden, third-floor area of a 125-year-old building at 33-35 Seneca St. that he bought in 2020. He planned to open a Geneva law office in the building.
In December, Whitcomb and friend Ian Boni examined the building. A third-floor apartment, unoccupied for many years, had suffered water damage in the ceiling. They pulled down part of it and noticed a floor to an attic, unaware it was there. They found access to the attic area and, using flashlights, discovered the old photography studio and numerous photographs, framed and unframed.
It turns out the duo had discovered Hale’s studio, and one of the photos they found was of Anthony that was taken Nov. 5, 1905, less than five months before she died at age 86 in her Rochester home.
The photo shows her seated in a side profile, reading a book. It was one of several taken by Hale during a session at the home of Elizabeth Smith Miller on Lochland Road. Miller was founder of the Geneva Political Equality Club and invited Anthony and her sister Mary to her home. The picture later became Anthony’s official portrait.
Anthony is buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, and her home there also is a museum.
Whitcomb could not be reached for comment.