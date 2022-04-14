WATERLOO — The Cayuga Nation members who describe themselves as traditionalists — and are opposed to Clint Halftown being the Nation’s federally recognized leader — will meet with the Seneca County Board of Supervisors at 6 p.m. April 26.
The board’s Indian affairs committee will host representatives of the group. All board of supervisors members will attend.
Dustin Parker, a member of the traditionalists opposed to Halftown’s leadership of the Nation in Seneca and Cayuga counties, asked for the meeting during Tuesday’s board of supervisors gathering at the county office building. Parker leased the long-vacant Skydancer Store at 126 E. Bayard St. in Seneca Falls from the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma in 2021, selling tobacco products, gas, sundries, and cannabis products.
The Cayuga Nation Council, which is headed by Halftown, bought the property late last year for $1 million, evicted Parker, and reopened it as a Cayuga Nation business.
“You have been getting only one narrative, and you haven’t gotten the traditionalist views. Talk has been dominated by Clint Halftown,” Parker said after requesting the meeting with the board. “Is the county position still in opposition to Clint Halftown’s leadership, or do you favor the traditionalists? The Nation joining the Chamber of Commerce sparked our concern.”
“He’s a tyrant,” Parker said of Halftown. “We’d like you to deal with us, not the federal representative. We want to work with you to co-exist.”
Board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, with agreement from Indian affairs chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, invited Parker and others in his group to the April 26 committee meeting.
In other action Tuesday:
• THANKS — Supervisors approved a motion supporting a bill that is pending in the state Legislature. It would give local governments the option of giving volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a 10% reduction on their property assessment in an effort to encourage more people to volunteer.
• HEARING — As required, the board conducted a final public hearing on the county’s $600,000 Community Development Block Grant to help purchase equipment for the new Seneca Dairy Systems facility in Romulus. It was noted that the grant, which was awarded in 2015, has been used for the equipment purchases so the company could employ 70 new people at the facility that makes steel gates and fencing for the dairy industry.
According to county IDA official Pat Jones, the facility is 65% complete and the business, which is owned by Earl Martin, employs 87 people.