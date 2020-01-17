ALBANY — State Sen. Pam Helming is defending her decision to include an endorsement from an anti-immigration group on her proposed legislation to designate English as the state’s official language.
A news release sent Tuesday announcing the legislation includes a quote from ProEnglish, a group founded by the late John Tanton, an ophthalmologist linked to anti-immigrant organizations, according to The Washington Post, The New York Times and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The latter considers ProEnglish a hate group.
“We are a proud nation of immigrants,” Helming said in the release. “From across the world, people see the Statue of Liberty and New York as a beacon of hope and freedom. Immigrants travel here with a key bond of embracing liberty and enriching our culture and they make our state stronger. These success stories surround us and our state is known as a place where anything is possible and to dream big. One other key element that binds us as New Yorkers is the English language. By designating it as the official language of our state, we celebrate its unifying impact and encourage its adoption, as it helps bring us together as a state and nation.”
Stephen Guschov, executive director of ProEnglish, is included in the senator’s release and praises the bill.
“ProEnglish stands with Sen. Helming concerning the need to promote unity and to create a common bond among all of New York’s citizens, and passage of S163 (the legislation), which would designate English as New York’s official language, would accomplish this and would have an immediate, unifying impact in the Empire State,” Guschov said.
When asked about ProEnglish’s apparent anti-immigration leanings, first reported by Robert Harding, who reports on state politics and other topics for the Auburn Citizen, Helming sent a statement to the Finger Lakes Times defending her legislation. She did not, however, specifically address ProEnglish’s political views and lobbying efforts.
“Designating English as the official state language is not a new or radical proposal,” she said Wednesday. “In fact, over 30 states already have this, including California. Kirsten Gillibrand (U.S. senator) supported similar measures (when) in the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill may not fit the agenda of the radical progressives in Albany, but I will not be silenced in speaking out on behalf of my constituents who believe we are one nation, under God, united by a common bond and language.
“In these divisive times we should be encouraging people to rally around American institutions and a common language. It’s a sad day when we’re taken to task for promoting the American flag, supporting the pledge of allegiance and promoting the English language. These are things that should unite us, not divide us.”
In the Assembly, a companion bill is sponsored by Assemblyman David DiPietro, a Republican representing the 147th District, which includes part of Erie County.
Former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio supported similar legislation during his tenure.