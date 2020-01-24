GENEVA — With tensions between the United States and Iran still high, groups will gather in Geneva on Saturday as part of an international effort calling for U.S. military forces to withdraw from the Middle East. Jodi Dean, communications coordinator for the Geneva Women’s Assembly, said the rally begins at 5 p.m. in front of the Geneva Armory, 300 South Main St. Besides the Women’s Assembly, Dean said other sponsors are the New York State Poor People’s Campaign and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. She said the rally is part of a national day of protest, with demonstrations planned in hundreds of cities across the country and the globe to demand that the U.S. “stop its aggressive stance toward Iran and withdraw its troops from the Middle East.” She said speakers from the sponsoring groups, as well as local veterans and community members, are expected to address “the impact of U.S. military aggression on poor people locally and globally.” Dean said the “billions of dollars funding nearly two decades of the war on terror could have lifted millions out of poverty,
GENEVA — With tensions between the United States and Iran still high, groups will gather in Geneva on Saturday as part of an international effort calling for U.S. military forces to withdraw from the Middle East.
Jodi Dean, communications coordinator for the Geneva Women’s Assembly, said the rally begins at 5 p.m. in front of the Geneva Armory, 300 South Main St.
Besides the Women’s Assembly, Dean said other sponsors are the New York State Poor People’s Campaign and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
She said the rally is part of a national day of protest, with demonstrations planned in hundreds of cities across the country and the globe to demand that the U.S. “stop its aggressive stance toward Iran and withdraw its troops from the Middle East.”
She said speakers from the sponsoring groups, as well as local veterans and community members, are expected to address “the impact of U.S. military aggression on poor people locally and globally.”
Dean said the “billions of dollars funding nearly two decades of the war on terror could have lifted millions out of poverty, at home and abroad. In the U.S., young people from low-income communities are those most likely to enlist in the military. They sacrifice their lives for the sake of oil in a region that has become more dangerous and unstable the longer the U.S. has been there. This has to end.”
Dean said speakers also will call for people to “join together in a new global peace movement.” She noted a “long tradition of anti-war activism in the Finger Lakes,” including the Women’s Encampment for a Future of Peace and Justice in 1983 near the Seneca Army Depot, where nuclear weapons were once stored. More recently, said Dean, the group Finger Lakers for Peace held weekly demonstrations at different sites in Geneva in the leadup to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.