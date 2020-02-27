ROCHESTER — Is a Penn Yan man’s potential life sentence in prison for a 2012 standoff and house fire harsh and excessive?
That’s the question a panel of judges will answer after the appeal of Greg Garno was argued Wednesday in the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court.
Garno was sentenced in 2015 20 years-to-life in prison by Yates County Judge W. Patrick Falvey, who is now retired, after he was convicted in a trial on felony counts of arson, criminal mischief, and menacing a police officer.
Falvey sentenced Garno, who has two previous felony convictions — for burglary and driving while intoxicated — as a persistent felony offender. Attorney J. Scott Porter, who is handling Garno’s appeal, called the sentence vindictive and an abuse of judicial discretion.
“Is Mr. Garno really the worst of the worst?” Porter asked. “I think this is one of those cases where the sentence was harsh and excessive.”
Garno was arrested following a Nov. 27, 2012 incident on Main Street in Penn Yan. Upset over marital trouble, he barricaded himself in his home, set numerous fires, smashed windows with a baseball bat and threatened responding police officers with a large kitchen knife.
Garno was convicted after a second trial in his case in 2014. The first was declared a mistrial due to a hung jury.
Several of the responding officers testified at both trials as did Garno’s estranged wife, who was living with her mother on the day of the incident. She said Garno was acting strangely and suicidal that day outside her mother’s home, and she believed he was smoking synthetic marijuana.
She called 911 after Garno left, and two village police officers arrived at his home within minutes. They testified that Garno smashed windows, was holding the baseball bat and knife, and said “come and get me.”
Other police and sheriff’s deputies arrived, and Garno started several fires. Police used a battering ram to knock down the door and carried Garno out after he was Tasered by an officer.
Garno was taken to the psychiatric ward at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan, where he spent several days before being released and arrested.
Garno, now 56, is incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility. He is not eligible for parole until 2032.
Porter is not challenging the convictions for arson and criminal mischief, but is challenging the menacing an officer counts. He argued that Garno was trying to harm himself, not the officers.
Porter said before the trials, Garno was offered a chance to plead guilty and get 3 to 9 years in prison. However, Falvey called off the plea when Garno said he could not remember specifics of the incident or would not admit to them.
Porter said Garno later rejected the plea offer several times and opted for a trial.
Yates County Assistant District Attorney Mike Tantillo argued for keeping the menacing charges, saying the officers were in danger from Garno. He added that officers were ordered into the house by the police chief to avoid a lengthy standoff.
“The officers did not have the luxury of cordoning off the area. The house was burning and school was letting out for the day,” he said. “They had an obligation to get into that house and put out the fire.”
Tantillo also argued that Falvey was justified in sentencing Garno as a persistent felon.
“The judge was in technical compliance with the statute,” he said.