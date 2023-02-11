SENECA FALLS — When Cayuga Nation member Carlin Seneca-John operated a cannabis business called Gramma Approved Sovereign Trades out of a front-yard shed at his Lake Road home, the Cayuga Nation and local non-Cayuga residents Gordon and Joan Burgess sued him and the town, claiming the business violated town zoning laws that were not being enforced.
On March 1 of last year, state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle ruled the Nation and the Burgesses lacked legal standing to bring the lawsuit. A state appeals court has overturned that decision.
The Nation and the Burgesses appealed Doyle’s ruling, and the five-judge Appellate Division of the Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester agreed. On Feb. 3, the appeals court ruled the Nation and Burgesses have standing to file the lawsuit.
The decision allows the lawsuit against the town to proceed in state Supreme Court.
“We agree with petitioners that the court erred in granting the motion with respect to the second cause of action,” the ruling stated. “Standing is an aspect of justiciability which, when challenged, must be considered at the outset of any litigation. Nonetheless, a party’s lack of standing does not constitute a jurisdictional defect and therefore a challenge to a party’s standing is waived if the defense is not asserted in either the answer or a pre-answer motion to dismiss.”
The Appellate Court said the town’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit against it, in the second cause of action, was not based on the petitioner’s alleged lack of standing.
Seneca-John is a Cayuga Nation citizen, but his business is not sanctioned by the Cayuga Nation Council. The lawsuit claims the town is not enforcing its zoning code in this case and, as a result, is not taking steps to shut down Seneca-John’s business.
“The Cayuga Nation enforces its own laws to regulate business on our reservation, and we expect that municipalities will do the same with respect to non-Cayuga businesses,” said Clint Halftown, the federally recognized Nation leader and head of the five-member council.
Halftown said the Nation has initiated action within its own court system, and a judgment against Seneca-John for “significant monetary penalties” has been issued.
“Now that the Appellate Division has confirmed the suit must go forward in state Supreme Court, the Nation remains hopeful that the town will take action to shutter this business and return peace to the residential area,” Halftown said.