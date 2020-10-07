WATERLOO — The Fourth Department State Appellate Court has affirmed a lower court decision that reinstates Andrew Brown to a job with the town Highway Department, even after he was elected Fayette highway superintendent three years ago.
In a ruling dated Oct. 2, the five-judge panel, based in Rochester, upheld the February decision of State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle, who ruled in Brown’s favor.
Doyle agreed with Brown and his attorney that Brown should be reinstated to his Waterloo job and given back pay and back benefits, dating to March 2018. Doyle said Brown did not resign, either in writing or orally, after being elected Fayette highway superintendent in November 2017. Brown had been a water and sewer maintainer for Waterloo from 2004 until 2017.
Both sides disputed whether Brown orally resigned from his Waterloo position. The town informed Brown by letter that it had accepted his resignation, effective Dec. 31, 2017. Brown said he wanted to keep his job with Waterloo while serving in Fayette, but Waterloo officials declined, citing an oral resignation.
Brown filed an Article 78 petition in March 2018 against the town, seeking reinstatement, back pay and benefits. He alleges his termination was arbitrary, capricious and in violation of Civil Service Law.
The town sought dismissal of the petition. Doyle dismissed the Civil Service Law claim, but agreed Brown should be reinstated and given back pay and benefits.The town appealed to the Appellate Court.
“Contrary to respondent town’s contention, it was not inconsistent for the court to dismiss Brown’s claim with respect to the alleged violation of Civil Service Law, but otherwise grant him relief under Article 78 regulations,” the appellate court wrote. “Contrary to respondent’s further contention, petitioner’s election to the position of highway superintendent in the town of Fayette did not constitute an automatic resignation of his position in the neighboring town of Waterloo.”
The court ruled the two positions were not “incompatible.” The judges also said the town’s claim that Doyle was wrong because of Brown’s alleged oral resignation is without merit because the town of Waterloo employee handbook requires that a resignation be in writing.
In his petition before Doyle, Brown and his New York City law firm claimed that sometime in 2011, he was involved in a dispute over a water line extension for the son of former Waterloo village administrator Gary Westfall and that he and another water and sewer employee uncovered billing irregularities by the town. He wrote to the state Comptroller’s Office in December 2015 prompting an audit that found several improprieties in water and sewer billing.
Brown said after that, Westfall, now town supervisor, began a course of conduct aimed at retaliating against him. Brown said that on Aug. 1, 2017, Highway Superintendent Joseph Mull informed water and sewer employee they had to obtain a Class B commercial driver’s license as a qualification for employment, threatening those who did not comply with termination. Brown also said he was wrongly charged with breaking a sewer camera.
After Brown was elected Fayette highway superintendent, Westfall said town officials didn’t see how Brown could work both jobs, which had the same hours, and assumed he would keep the Fayette position and a letter of resignation was not necessary.
Current town Supervisor Don Trout said Brown has not been physically present or on the payroll for the Waterloo job since Jan. 1, 2018 and someone has been hired to replace him. Trout said the town attorney feels the Appellate Court missed some key points and a further appeal may be proposed.