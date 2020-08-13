WATERLOO — A lower-court decision dismissing a lawsuit against the Waterloo school district and district officials filed by former administrator Susan Burgess has been upheld.
In a decision issued July 17, the five-judge panel of state Supreme Court Appellate Division’s Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester reaffirmed an April 2019 ruling by Acting State Supreme Court Judge Daniel Barrett of Wayne County. The vote was 5-0.
“It is hereby ordered that the order so appealed from is unanimously affirmed without costs for reasons stated in the decision at Supreme Court,” the one-page ruling stated.
Charles Symons of the Ferrara Fiorenza law firm in East Syracuse represented the school district and its officials.
“We are pleased with the decision to uphold Judge Barrett,” Symons said.
Burgess was the high school principal, working in her probationary period, when she retired in 2017 under terms of an agreement with the Board of Education and Superintendent Terri Bavis. In the litigation filed by Syracuse attorney Terry Kirwin, Burgess said the underlying factors in the agreement were the concerns of Bavis and others that Burgess was losing control of the school and likely would not be recommended for a permanent appointment.
Burgess sued Bavis; former and current school board members Mike Shores, Nicohl Swartley, John Butlak, Charles Bronson, Ellen Hughes, Coreen Lowry, Colby O’Brien and Terri Reese; and the school district in general. She said she was wrongly pressured to resign or retire, threatened with not being recommended for tenure, and claimed that votes of no confidence in her likely were the result of the unions representing the district administrators and teachers. She also claimed the district failed to honor promises regarding health insurance and other benefits if she retired.
Barrett rejected her lawsuit and the numerous causes of action Burgess asserted, granting a motion from the school district’s lawyer to dismiss the lawsuit.
Kirwin filed an appeal, asking for an extension of time to file his required brief. His request was granted Feb. 10, and he was given until Feb. 21 to file.
Burgess could appeal to the state Court of Appeals, although there is no guarantee that court would hear the case.
Kirwin did not respond to a request for comment.