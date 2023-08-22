SENECA FALLS — Interested in being a massage therapist?
The Northeast College of Health Sciences is accepting applications for winter 2024 enrollment into its new massage therapy certificate program. Northeast said the program will be the only one like it in the Finger Lakes region offered at a fully accredited institution of higher learning and approved by New York state.
The college’s part-time massage therapy program will be offered at the Route 89 campus in Seneca Falls on weekends. It will provide the required 1,000 hours of study for students to be eligible to take the New York state massage licensing exam and become a fully licensed massage therapist.
Students who enroll will study Eastern and Western massage therapy, Swedish massage, Shiatsu, prenatal massage, sports massage, hydrotherapy, reflexology, and massage for people living with cancer.
The program will be headed by Nicole Miller and will consist of five trimesters of study.
“Having a massage therapy program within a school dedicated to health sciences will ensure students receive a first-class health education and learn the best professional practices,” Miller said in a press release. “The facilities here at Northeast are second to none and validate massage therapy as an integral part of health and wellness.”
“With massage therapists in high demand, we are eager to prepare students to become licensed massage therapists and ultimately fill this growing need,” said Dr. Michael Mestan, college president.
For more information about the program, visit northeastcollege.edu/programs/massage-therapy.